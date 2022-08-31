Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DECORAH — Free Second Saturdays with special programs are back at Vesterheim, the National Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School. Stop by the museum on the second Saturday of every month for free admission and an engaging community activity.

Second Saturday activities through December will take place in the museum’s Main Building at 520 W. Water Street.

