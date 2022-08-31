DECORAH — Free Second Saturdays with special programs are back at Vesterheim, the National Norwegian-American Museum and Folk Art School. Stop by the museum on the second Saturday of every month for free admission and an engaging community activity.
Second Saturday activities through December will take place in the museum’s Main Building at 520 W. Water Street.
On Sept. 10 at 11 a.m., storyteller Marcia Fox will feature tales for early ages “How To Be A Viking” and “ I Wish – Maybe, I Wish for a Winter Time.”
On Oct. 8 at 11 a.m., try out paper cutting. All of the materials will be provided to make and take one of three designs. This activity is in connection with the exhibition “Papirklip: A Global and Timeless Art” that opened Sept. 1 at Vesterheim.
On Nov. 12 at 10 a.m., meet photographer Erika Skogg and learn more about her project as a National Geographic Explorer to document life and traditions in several Nordic-American communities, including Decorah. Skogg’s photography is featured in the exhibition “Scandinavian American” open now at Vesterheim.
On Dec. 10, at 11 a.m., bring a favorite doll (or photo) to Vesterheim to show and tell about. All ages are welcome. This activity is in connection with the exhibition “Dolls: Playing with Identity” open now at Vesterheim.
Vesterheim is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Nov. 1 to April 30.
For more information connect at vesterheim.org, (563) 382-9681, and Vesterheim, 502 W. Water St., P.O. Box 379, Decorah, IA, 52101-0379.