Surely do wish you had been on hand — unless, of course, you just happened to be. I am referring to the most recent monthly meeting of the Oelwein Area Historical Society. It had just the right components to make for a “good time had by all” and the “perfect ending to a perfect day.”
Those attending enjoyed a delicious lunch, relaxed, chatted about this and that — and just enjoyed each other’s company.
The business meeting that followed covered a gamut of activities involving both the Museum, as well as the Coliseum. And there was talk of the upcoming “Heritage Days” activities, Aug. 20 — 21) at the museum.
“LaVern and John — Oelweinites in WWII” was the program for the evening and presented at approximately 7 p.m. I wanted to introduce both of these gentlemen to those on hand. Some knew or knew of LaVern (Sinram) — survivor of Normandy Beach, and Purple Heart recipient. I knew little of John (Catlin), a soldier with the FSSF — First Special Service Force. If this title is not familiar, maybe “The Devil’s Brigade” or the “Black Devils” is more familiar.
I told what I now refer to as “Part 1” of John’s story. Interestingly, almost everyone on hand could tell something about this very quiet man. I do believe a strong feeling of what war can bring into people’s lives — especially servicemen — was felt and expressed that evening. I am very indebted to Joan Ford for her help in my preparation of this presentation. Thank you so very much!
Please know that all are welcome to attend the monthly meetings of the Oelwein Area Historical Society. It is always our hope, by so doing, we may discover individuals who “Love History” — “Love the past” in general; possibly Oelwein in particular. If you have any questions about us, please call Virginia (283-0786) or Dave (283-4203).