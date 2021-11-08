Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum/Grout Museum, 503 South Street in Waterloo, will be offering free admission to veterans and active duty soldiers on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Veterans Day is sponsored by T-Mobile.

As part of this sponsorship, T-Mobile will be hosting food truck 1st Base BBQ from noon-3 p.m. in the Museum’s South Street parking lot. Meals are free to veterans and active duty with the presentation of a QR code, provided by T-Mobile on site.

For more information, visit gmdistrict.org or call 319.234.6357.

