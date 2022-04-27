Not the title you were expecting in this space, I’ll bet. Well, I’m filling in for Kaye Frazer as she takes a much-needed rest. Her health isn’t critical but please keep her in your prayers.
VETS
Last Saturday we had a true “celebration of life” for our dear friend Royce King who passed away in February. Hero worship is dangerous, as it can be used too frivolously in describing any loved one, but Royce’s piloting prowess in World War II was truly heroic!
We’re still selling bricks for Oelwein Veteran’s Park. We will be putting one in this week, and I currently have an order for another one. You may contact me if you have a loved one you would like to honor with a brick, I can be reached at 319-240-0592.
Legionnaire Charlie Kimball went on the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight out of Cedar Rapids last week and came back moved by the honor bestowed on him and all the veterans.
The VFW has purchased the old Casey’s building on North Frederick. They leased it some time ago and finally have the deed in hand. They have been very active since locating there and will soon be the official Senior Dining Meal Site, hosting the group three times a week. That building will also be available for rent for small groupings. Call Chuck at 563-920-6030 for more information.
The Oelwein American Legion is having a “Patron Appreciation” night in the lounge on Friday, April 29, from 4:30-6:30. We are inviting our past customers in to have baked chicken, salad and a roll on us. Thank you for your support this past year.
The city of Sumner is sponsoring the Vietnam Memorial Moving Wall in July. It is an opportunity to view a smaller version of the Wall a lot closer to home. Watch this space for more information later.
JET
The JET and the area surrounding it at City Park is soon to get a MAJOR facelift. The plane will get an acid wash that should brighten up the fuselage and wings and all new stencils will replace the much-faded lettering and Air Force insignias. The original bid would cover the cost of the plane’s renovations but it’s time to add lighting and other amenities to enhance the plane and area. The plan is to pour a cement pad below the plane that includes surface ground lighting, shining up to the plane and overhead lighting that will flood the jet with thunderous illumination. We still need more money to complete this part of the project. I told the contractor that they need to be able to see this JET from the space station as it circles overhead! (just kidding)
Donations can be sent to American Legion “JET PROJECT,” 108 1st St SW.
Who-rays
Memorial Day is fast approaching and preparations for this year’s event are ready to share. Our featured speaker will be Tom Hallberg, OHS class of 2002. Tom is the son of Chuck Hallberg and Sherry Hallberg and is currently in the Navy. He is stationed at the Naval Air Station at Whidbey Island, Washington. Petty Officer 1st Class Hallberg is a Culinary Specialist with 16 years of naval service to our country.
Pastor Josh Schunk of the Zion Lutheran Church has agreed to lead us in our prayer services for the morning.
We have four Oelwein juniors attending Boys State this summer. Deron Henderson, Dylan Lawless, Michael McDonough and Ryan Rael will be off to Camp Dodge in June. Thanks to our sponsors: Rotary Club, Sons of the American Legion, the VFW, and the American Legion. It’s a great civics program that teaches government and Americanism with a lot of fun in between.
And speaking of energetic youth. The Sons of the Legion (SAL) will be offering flagpole installation — again this summer. For residents that may be interested, it comes with flag, and pole installed — everything to adorn your yard with America’s stars and stripes. Last year they put in over 15 flagpoles. Contact Larry Schwartz at Sam’s Clothing, 319-283-4728.
Have a great weekend and week coming up, and as Kaye would say …
“Keep the sick and the shut-ins in your prayers.” It’s your turn Kaye to receive our prayers and our good wishes. Hurry back to this space, this is a lot harder to do than it looks!