The Wilder Memorial Museum is a non-profit entity which opened in April of 1970. Our 52nd season began Friday, May 27 through the Memorial Day Holiday, Monday, May 30. Following that, our regular hours this year are Tuesday-Thursday, 12-4 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., closed Sundays and Mondays except by special appointment with a phone call to 933-4615 or 563-419-5329, museum email: director.wildermuseum@gmail.com.
We relate the history of our local area and people who were visionaries, inspired and dedicated to beginning and working hard whether it was in dairy, agriculture, construction, railroad, business, or home making to list a few. We know about the medical field, the Masons, the military, our churches and talented artists such as Myrwyn Eaton, Clare Bartlett, Don Hinde and others.
A bit about Memorial Day history:
Do you remember when Memorial Day was known as Decoration Day? What’s the difference between Decoration Day and Memorial Day? Back to the start of it — General John A. Logan, leader of an organization for Northern Civil War veterans, called for a nationwide day of remembrance in late May 1868. May 30, 1868 was the day designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the Civil War, and celebrated to honor the dead of the Civil War.
Memorial Day, today, is celebrated to honor the death of all war heroes who died in all wars: including WWI and II, the Vietnam War, the Korean War, and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, not only the Civil War. Decoration Day derived its name from the beginning tradition of people decorating the graves of the dead and gradually became known as Memorial Day.
Memorial Day was May 30 this year, the last Monday of May. It became a federal holiday in 1971 which established Memorial Day as the last Monday in May in order to create a three-day weekend for federal employees. May is the official month designated by Congress in 1999 for Military Appreciation for the entire month. As Americans we celebrate our veterans, their ongoing efforts and work to protect and preserve our freedoms. Unless we are veterans ourselves, we cannot fully grasp the enormity of military service and all the day-to-day rigors in a life that is dedicated to the military service for the time required.
The Wilder Memorial Museum is fortunate to have a section dedicated to the US Military service people and families who have donated items from their military life and service to the museum. We have a lot to learn and appreciate concerning the veterans whose military uniforms, service records, and day to day service artifacts are on display at the museum.