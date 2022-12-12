Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Camp Courageous volunteers have opened a Winter Sale fundraiser in the camp’s main lodge to help benefit the Camp throughout the winter season. Unlike the Camp’s Manchester Garage Sale, which is now open year-round in Manchester, this sale is held at Camp Courageous.

The lodge has been filled with new to lightly used items of all types that will be sold with proceeds going to the camp. Volunteers will help run the sale now through March 8, 2023.

Tags

Trending Food Videos