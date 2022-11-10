Looks like a great weekend to make some warm and comforting soups, with the cooler weather setting in. Lots of soups like the Goulash Soup this week, can be frozen in individual freezer bags to pack for lunch at work or a quick supper after a busy day. They’re especially nice for households of one or two, who likely wouldn’t eat a whole pot of soup in a day.
Driving through the Amish community a couple times of week always has me reminiscing about my Great-Grandma Ash and her wood cook stove. I still remember the large black and silver cast iron and steel stove in her kitchen, with the clanging metal lids over the burners and the special tool with spiraled handle that she used to hook the lids when moving them off to the side. I was very young (she died before my seventh birthday) but I remember her cooking on that stove and always being warned to stay clear of it, lest I get burned.
Great-grandma made some fantastic food with that stove, but the sweet goodies were usually the work of her daughter, my Great-Aunt Effie. In my eyes growing up, Great Aunt Effie lived a charmed life of a single working woman with a beautiful apartment and many friends. She worked as a clerk for the Great Northern Railroad in Minneapolis and road the train home every weekend to stay with her mother in Cold Springs and see her brother (my grandpa) and his family. I thought she had a life of luxury, when actually she worked quite hard to maintain the lifestyle she enjoyed. She excelled in baking delicate pastries, tarts, pies, cakes and the like and loved entertaining. Our Saturday night visits to the “Ash house” in Cold Springs were always highlighted with one of the treats she made that weekend. My one regret is that I never had any of her recipes. I have added a couple this week that reminded me of favorites she made over the years.
Hope you try this delicious goulash soup from the website CallMePMc.com. Paula has some really delicious homemade dishes on that site.
Recipe/photo from Paula @CallMePMc.com
1 pound ground beef I used 80/20
¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper
14.5 ounces tomatoes diced
1 tablespoon Worcestershire
2 cups elbow macaroni uncooked
1. In a large pot, heat oil over medium heat. Season hamburger meat with salt and pepper.
2. Add hamburger meat, onion, and garlic. Cook until beef is no longer pink, and the onion is soft and translucent.
3. Drain off excess fat, if needed.
4. Add beef broth, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, Worcestershire sauce, basil, oregano, thyme, and bay leaves.
5. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer, and let cook for 10 minutes.
6. Stir in macaroni and continue simmering until pasta is tender, about 10 minutes more.
7. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.
8. Remove the bay leaves from the pot and serve.
This soup would be great served with some crusty warm bread.