The Iowa winter has been an interesting time with many sub-zero temperatures that have caused numerous late starts and cancellations of the school day. I hope Mother Nature tones down her extreme conditions so we can get through the rest of the winter without interrupting our learning routines. Thank you to all families for your continued understanding when having to change your family routines to keep all WVCSD students safe.
One group of people that I would like to thank are the numerous subs in our communities who have stepped up to help support our staff who are absent for various reasons. The surge of illnesses this past two months has made it extremely difficult to fill positions within our schools because of absenteeism. At this point, we have kept our doors open because of the substitutes in our buildings. Many districts in the State of Iowa have had to cancel school days because of the lack of substitutes. Our secretarial staff has once again done an excellent job filling these positions as needed, so thank you to Carol Peine, Jen Matthias, SuzAnn Conner, and Tara Sullivan.
I am so excited to see where our extracurricular teams go as they approach post-season play. The wrestling team and basketball teams are preparing for competitive matches to get to the state level of play. The Fine Arts Department is preparing for a spring play, programs, and contests. The FFA students are also starting the process to compete in numerous competitions in the near future.
One last recognition that I would like to share would be to Rustie Kane for his years of service on the WVCSD school board. Thank you for your time and efforts in supporting WVCSD. I would like to welcome Angie Auel who filled this vacant seat on the board. These positions are four-year commitments to our school districts. So if you get a chance please thank the current board members; Brent Sauerbrei, Jeannie Wolfe, Steve Aiello, Jerry Van Daele, and Angie Auel for their service.
Stay Warrior Strong and Safe.