A documentary sharing the story of the Villisca Axe Murders, created by a journalism and communication capstone group at Wartburg College, will premiere Tuesday, April 12, at 1:30 p.m. in Neumann Auditorium on the Wartburg College campus.
The documentary, entitled “Monsters Among Us: The Mystery of the Villisca Axe Murders,” was written and produced by the Third Eye Pictures team consisting of Della Whittaker, Madison Freeland, Katie Hirv, Kobe Schmuecker, Alec Ille, Malé Ginindza and Lura Ajdini.
The Villisca Axe Murders are a well-known historical event in the state of Iowa that took place in 1912. In the small town of Villisca, Iowa, on the night of June 10, 1912, Josiah and Sarah Moore, along with their four children, Herman, Katherine, Arthur and Paul, and Katherine’s friends, Ina and Lena Stillinger, were brutally murdered in the Moore residence. All eight victims were bludgeoned to death with an axe. To this day, these murders remain a cold case, as the murderer has never been caught or identified.
Many rumors and tons of misinformation surround the case. Through their documentary, the Third Eye Pictures team hopes to provide clarity and share the impact the murders had on the Villisca community.
To learn more about the documentary, visit thirdeyepictures.org.