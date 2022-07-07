WAVERLY — Area students among those graduating include:
Lucas Anderson, of St. Lucas, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education.
Dylan Erdelt, of Independence, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biochemistry.
Brock Meyer, of Sumner, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration.
Hanna Schmitt, of Waucoma, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology.
Benjamin Weepie, of Fairbank, graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Science & Studies.
Jordan Yessak, of Oelwein, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration.
