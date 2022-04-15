MAYNARD — West Central Senior Citizens met Tuesday afternoon, April 12, at the Maynard Community Hall. An afternoon of playing cards and socializing was enjoyed.
High scores in 500 went to Dorothy Bowers and Lowell Cannell. Refreshments were provided by Betty Wittenburg.
The next get-together will be Tuesday, April 19, 1 p.m. at the Maynard Community Hall. All area seniors who enjoy playing 500 are encouraged to come and join in the afternoon of card playing and socializing. The get-togethers are held each Tuesday at 1 p.m., however, persons are not obligated to attend every time; just come when you can. You are always welcome.
Next week’s hostess will be Florence Wireman.