Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

MAYNARD — West Central Senior Citizens met Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8, at the Maynard Community Hall. Card games of 500 were played.

High scores went to Maxine Draker and Tom Buhr. Dorothy Bowers provided refreshments for the group.

Tags

Trending Food Videos