MAYNARD — West Central Senior Citizens met Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8, at the Maynard Community Hall. Card games of 500 were played.
High scores went to Maxine Draker and Tom Buhr. Dorothy Bowers provided refreshments for the group.
At the Tuesday, Nov. 1, get-together, high scores in 500 were earned by Dave Albrecht and Betty Wittenberg, with Florence Wireman providing refreshments for all.
The next get-together is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Maynard Community Hall. Gordon Kelly will be host for the afternoon. All area seniors are invited to come for an afternoon of cards and camaraderie.
