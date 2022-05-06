We Still Do! Kerrs celebrate 60 years together

Among the hundreds of women Rev. Kerr claims to have married, Beth is still his favorite.
John Daniel Kerr and Elizabeth Leonore Ching were married on May 5, 1962, in Castlewood, South Dakota.
They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on May 5, 2022.
Through their life together they have welcomed three children (Margaret, Barbara and David), nine grandchildren and 3½ great grandchildren.
They have ministered to four communities in Iowa together (United Christian Presbyterian Church in Bedford, United Presbyterian Church in Rockwell City, Christ United Presbyterian Church in Oelwein and Maynard Presbyterian Church in Maynard) both in serving God, growing in faith with their church families and sharing their musical gifts.
They have laughed together, been known to enter into the occasional spirited debate with one another, showed their children how to agree to disagree respectfully, but most of all they have always deeply loved each other.