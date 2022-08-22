Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Weed seed destructor among control methods to be showcased at Farm Progress Show

A weed destructor that pulverizes weed seeds so they can’t germinate, is attached to the back of this John Deere combine. A similar destructor will be featured at the annual Farm Progress Show held this year in Boone, Aug. 30-Sept. 1

AMES — Controlling weeds in farm fields is an annual challenge – especially with more weeds becoming resistant to herbicides.

Fortunately, producers have a wide range of options to counter weeds, including some creative ways that may not have been employed in the past.

