Saturday, Aug. 28, we learned the Tale of Tinker Hill to Dittmer Hill from Betty Dittmer. From 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at the museum, Jan Esch will tell us the history of Kleinlein Hollow, mill, cheese factory, and brewery. It dates back to the 1850’s and includes Al Capone stories, the days of prohibition and the federal government crackdown to catch the moonshine makers.
Kleinlein Hollow is beautiful countryside, not far from Strawberry Point. I doubt many people from this area know of it or have traveled the country road from Dittmer Hill through the Hollow that leads from Highway 13 to Highway 3 just west of Strawberry Point (or vice versa).
When I was a girl, Dolores Moyle LeMaster and Marie Hanson took several of us neighbor kids on horseback trail rides through parts of Kleinlein Hollow. I was too young at the time to appreciate it but I have memories and appreciate them now. Jan Esch will describe Kleinlein Hollow, including how it would often be a Sunday afternoon gathering place for people to picnic and enjoy.
The museum is open through Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-6 which is the official end of the summertime museum season (Monday-Friday). However, the museum will be open Saturdays and Sundays during September and October. It will also be open at other times by special arrangement with Kris Morarend, Director, 563-419-5329.
There will be two programs at the museum in October. The first will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. Nolan Knight will talk about the Iowa Jaycees 1964 Bicycle Race to Dallas, Texas, that he and John Jessen rode in. What an event!
At 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, Ed Gibbs, Strawberry Point historian, will keep your interest with his stories about people and events in Strawberry Point that most of us never knew.
The Wilder Memorial Museum Annual Meeting was held at the Franklin Hotel, Tuesday evening, Aug. 24. Brad Moorman was elected president; Laura Harreld, vice president; Amanda Knox, secretary; Sue Meyer, treasurer; Annes Kenney and Jennifer Richmond, board members. Kris Morarend is the Museum Director.