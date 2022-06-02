MAYNARD — Abagail Squires of Maynard has been selected to attend American Legion Auxiliary Girls State. As part of the premier ALA program, Squires will study local, county, and state government processes during this 6-day nonpartisan political learning experience.
Squires, a rising junior at West Central, was selected to attend ALA Iowa Girls State based on her leadership skills and hard work in the classroom. She also participates in many activities in her school and community, including volleyball, basketball, track and softball and student government.
ALA Girls State attendees, known as “citizens,” receive special instruction in parliamentary procedure and organize themselves into two mock political parties. The young women then campaign, hold rallies, debate, and ultimately vote to elect city, county, and state officials. Once elected to office, delegates are sworn in and perform their prescribed duties. Attendees not elected to office are given appointments and visit the offices of those elected to share their viewpoints as citizens.
American Legion Auxiliary volunteer leaders at the conference encourage the young citizens to continue their community service by becoming members of the American Legion Auxiliary, as well as leaders in their communities and local governments.
Every spring, approximately 25,000 young women across the country are selected to attend ALA Girls State programs in their respective states. Two outstanding citizens from each of the 50 ALA Girls State programs are then chosen to represent their state as “senators” at ALA Girls Nation held in Washington, D.C. in July.
The 2022 Session of American Legion Auxiliary Iowa Girls State will be June 19-24 at Drake University, Des Moines.