MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Ashley Westcott of Oelwein has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2022 President’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

