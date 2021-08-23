The Westgate library will be hosting Iowa Author, Linda McCann at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20. Linda will be sharing from her book, “Prohibition in Eastern Iowa.”
Prohibition was the period of time when it was illegal to manufacture, transport or sell liquor in the U.S. This included Iowa. So, why then, did Iowa farmers turn to using their corn to make liquor? Linda was able to speak with the children of moonshiners and bootleggers and shares their memories.
Linda will have her books for sale the day of the program. If you have any questions, contact the Westgate Library at (563) 578-5151.
The Maynard Community Library announces the 2021- 2022 Learning at the Library speakers series, which will be the fourth season.
The first presenter will be Iowa Author, Linda McCann at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20. Linda will be sharing information from her book, “Prisoners of War in Iowa.” Linda was able to speak with people who worked with or got to know the prisoners.
There were two main camps; Algona and Clarinda, each which held about 10,000 POWs. There were 19 branch camps in Iowa, which did short-term work projects. Iowa had about 25,000 German, Italian and Japanese prisoners of war from 1943-1946.
Linda will have books for sale the day of the program.
The full series of Learning at the Library will feature seven speakers September 2021 through May 2022. Following the kickoff program in September, additional presenters and themes will include: Monday, Oct. 18, “Giving It Our Best Shot: Vaccines Explained” by Linnae Scheffel; Monday, Nov. 8, “Faces to Go with Names: Iowa’s Fallen Vietnam Soldiers” by Thomas Brickman; Monday, Feb. 14, “Visit Fayette County: Virtual Tour with Mallory” by Mallory Hanson; Monday, March 14, “Our Amish Neighbors: Life on the Boulevard” by Laury Shonka and Cassandra Weber; Monday, April 11, “Gift of Life: Organ Donation” by Pat Grennan; Monday, May 9, “Artificial Intelligence: Humans versus Machines” by Gene Holtz.
For more information and a schedule of the Learning at the Library series, follow the library on Facebook or visit our webpage at www.maynard.lib.ia.us.