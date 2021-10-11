Wetland funding available in Iowa

AMES — The Iowa Learning Farms conservation webinar taking place Oct. 13 at noon will feature Jake Hansen, water resources bureau chief, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Hansen will discuss IDALS programs and projects in the Iowa Water Quality Initiative, including in-field management practices, edge-of-field practices, and wetland construction and restoration efforts.
Iowa Learning Farms is based at Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
In the webinar, “Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Wetland Initiatives,” Hansen will highlight wetland initiatives and funding options available to landowners interested in building or restoring wetlands on their property.
IDALS is significantly scaling up efforts to build and restore wetlands because of their effectiveness in intercepting nutrients carried in subsurface tile drainage and improving downstream water quality. With exponential growth in annual funding received by IDALS to provide technical and financial assistance for wetland projects, there is a substantial opportunity to increase the number of wetlands in Iowa.
“IDALS has participated in the construction of more than 100 wetlands over the past 20 years, and we are striving to install the next 100 in a fraction of that time,” said Hansen. “IDALS and the state of Iowa are fully committed to accelerating wetland development as one part of our water quality improvement initiatives. In order to meet our goals, we will need to identify hundreds of sites over the next several years and we welcome inquiries from interested landowners and partners.”
Participants in Iowa Learning Farms Conservation Webinars are encouraged to ask questions of the presenters. People from all backgrounds and areas of interest are encouraged to join.
Webinar Access Instructions
To participate in the live webinar, shortly before noon CDT Oct. 13, click this URL or type https://iastate.zoom.us/j/364284172 into your internet browser, or go to https://iastate.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 364 284 172.
Or, join from a dial-in phone line, +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 876 9923 with meeting ID 364 284 172.
The webinar will also be recorded and archived on the ILF website, so that it can be watched at any time. Archived webinars are available at https://www.iowalearningfarms.org/page/webinars.
A Certified Crop Adviser board-approved continuing education unit has been applied for. Those who participate in the live webinar are eligible. Information about how to apply to receive the CEU will be provided at the end of the live webinar.