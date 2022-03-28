The Visiting Nurse Association of the Women, Infants and Children’s (WIC) program is completing WIC appointments in person. Persons should follow the instructions on the text message reminders for what clients should bring with them to the clinic.
The WIC Clinics for Fayette County residents are held at two locations.
In West Union, the WIC Clinic will be Thursday, April 14, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 130 S. Washington St.
In Oelwein, the WIC Clinic will be Monday, April 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, April 19, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 402 E. Charles St.
Persons should contact the VNA WIC Program at 1-888-836-7867 or 563-880-0941 for more information or to schedule an appointment.