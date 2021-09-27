The Wilder Memorial Museum is open on weekends during September and October, Saturdays, 10-4, and Sundays, 1-4. Plan to include a museum tour during a weekend drive. The tour will make the day and drive memorable! (Take it from a person who was not a museum buff.)
The next program will be 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 at the Methodist Church across the street from the museum. Persons should note that the date is the same as previously set but the time and location have changed. Those who are hesitant about coming to this program because it was difficult to hear well at the Kleinlein Hollow Program, due to being a little crowded, there will be plenty of space at the Methodist Church. A new microphone system was donated by a generous supporter who was at that program and realized the problem, consulted the board, and purchased it for the museum.
On Oct. 10, Nolan Knight will reminisce about the Great Iowa Jaycees Bicycle Race of 1964 to Dallas, Texas that he and Jack Corell rode! Everyone is really looking forward to Nolan’s program. Bicycle riding was never a strength of mine after a few wipe outs on the gravel road when I was a young girl.
Many thousands of people participate in RAGBRAI every summer and other organized rides in addition to their own pleasure rides. There are bicyclists in Strawberry Point and Northeast Iowa that will really enjoy this program along with everyone else.
What do you know about the first cemetery in Strawberry Point? Where was it located? Is It still there? On Sunday, Oct. 24, Ed Gibbs will give first-hand reminiscence about that and many other stories about Strawberry Point. Ed is a very good storyteller. Program time is 6 p.m.
It’s that time of year again when the museum sends out its annual fund-raising letter. Persons are asked to consider a gift to the museum. The gifts are not used frivolously. They are used to develop programs which bring community and tourist enjoyment and involvement and also enhance the artifact displays and projects such as changing the overhead lighting from florescent to LED. LED lighting will cost approximately $2,700 initially but in the long run, it will help conserve energy and preserve artifacts and displays.
Thank you in advance for your considerate gifts and the help you give.