Well-used cookbooks get tattered inside and out. The Wilder Memorial Museum has a Wartburg Luther League Cook Book that is well-used. Along with the recipes, it includes advertising from many businesses including: The Biggest—Little Store: The Strawberry Variety Store, Solicits your patronage; Everything for everybody; make it your headquarters; visit us while in town. Courtesy and service is our motto
D.A. Courtnage — Victor Homes are Happy Homes. “We have Victrolas”. (Strawberry Point — From $25 up.)
M.J. Goodrich Poultry and Eggs – “That’s All” phone 41. (Strawberry Point)
The back cover shows the picture of “The City Office in a Country Town.” Home of the Arlington Printing Company, Arlington In the Dairy District of Iowa.
There is no way of telling when it was printed due to its tattered cover. Most of the ads do not include a phone as in the M.J. Goodrich ad above and the addresses are mostly just the town and maybe the manager or proprietor so it’s taken for granted that anyone interested will know how to find the business, hospital, doctor, or chiropractor, etc.
The owner of the book enjoyed using it by its appearance and filed many clipped recipes from newspapers within it pages. One of the recipes marked with an X is as follows:
Crumbed Apple Dessert: Mix apples with sugar and cinnamon as for a pie. Put apples in dripping pan. Mix 1 cup flour, 1 cup sugar, 1 teaspoon baking powder, pinch of salt. Sift 3 times. Break 1 egg and mix with dry ingredients like pie crust and pour over apples. Bake in slow oven 40 minutes. Serve with whipped cream. Mrs. Wm. Koch
The Household Hints section included this helpful hint: Salt is fatal to fleas. If your dog has them, wash him in soft water and put plenty of salt around the doghouse.