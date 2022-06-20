Watching HGTV programs such as “Fixer Upper” and other house remodeling programs speak to wide audiences. They inspire people to have a unique home – a home that they have always dreamed of. Their ideas may include sliding walls back and/or eliminating those walls, enlarging closets, luxury bathrooms, and raising the roof lines. The museum has 11 miniature houses, each one unique in its own right, all made to serve their creator’s design.
One of the miniature houses was created by Father Robert Spahn. It has a small white house on a wood box and a worship sanctuary in the attic.
The largest house in our collection has 5 levels! It was made by Robert Stech of Williamsburg for Blanche Baldridge and her niece Judy Corell. The house has 17 rooms which Blanche and her niece Judy enjoyed furnishing. There is a house guest with a strong resemblance to Elvis Presley along with several other interesting features.
Picture of Jean Martin’s miniature house
Pictured is the miniature 2-story house created by Jean Martin. It has a cupola on top of the roof, a gazebo, a “man cave,” and a deck, where they are seen celebrating the 4th of July.
So, if you are not rearranging your house, maybe you are outside mowing lawn, hoeing, or plucking weeds. Reel mowers were a popular commodity used for trimming grass. Before the reel mower was the push Montamower which can be seen at the museum. It was manufactured by Montamower Distributing Company, Grand Rapids, Michigan and sold for $15.00 in 1951. The mower had a 16 inch ‘head’ with sixteen individual circular cutters and was very innovative.
The Wilder Memorial Museum is open Tuesdays through Thursdays, 1-4 pm and Fridays through Saturdays, 10-4 pm. Come and spend an hour or two appreciating the secrets of the past to the present leading to the future.