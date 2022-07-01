Shazam! Are you wondering where to go, what to see or do that is close to home with your guests, family reunions, and class reunions? The Wilder Memorial Museum is virtually at your front door!
Visiting the museum won’t drain your gas tank and wallet with gas prices continuing to climb! We really are a win, win destination, cool, comfortable, close to home, inexpensive, and very interesting.
The Wilder Memorial Museum’s greatest treasures along with its displays are the stories and backgrounds that are connected.
Good public relations advertising is really eye catching and can be thought provoking in every venue, whether it’s for bed mattresses, automobiles, vacations, or patriotism, and military, etc.
During the WWI years, photographers Arthur S. Mole and John D. Thomas made incredible human pictures by using thousands of sailors or soldiers in uniform to create images. They traveled from one military camp to another during and shortly after World War I, posing thousands of soldiers to form gigantic patriotic symbols that they photographed from 70-80’ towers.
The pictures included the human Statue of Liberty, the US Army shield, the Liberty Bell, the Marine Corps emblem, and a portrait of President Woodrow Wilson, which consisted of 21,000 soldiers. The human Liberty Bell was composed of over 25,000 soldiers and depicted the crack on the bell.
We have a 10” x 12” black and white US Army Shield picture which used 30,000 soldiers in uniform. It was taken at Camp Custer, Michigan. Albert Jewell from Strawberry Point is in that picture.
We also have a 10” x 12” black and white picture of the Human Statue of Liberty taken in 1918. The Statue contained 18,000 soldiers! The design for the living picture was laid out at the drill ground at Camp Dodge, Iowa. Thousands of yards of white tape were fastened to the ground and formed the outlines on which 18,000 officers and men marched to their respective positions.
The men wore woolen uniforms on a day when the temperature neared 105 degrees Fahrenheit. The photo was taken from a specially constructed tower about a quarter of a mile away. It was intended to be used for the sale of war bonds but wasn’t.
A lot of work and effort by thousands of people was needed to make those patriotic pictures for the United States of America, this land that they loved as we do ourselves. God bless this land that we love, the United States of America.