The Wilder Memorial Museum includes a strong medical exhibit of doctors who served our community. The exhibit features items from several of the physicians that lived and served in Strawberry Point and surrounding area.

Dr. Clark H. Rawson was the town doctor from 1856 to 1891. His son, Dr. Edward Rawson, became the area physician upon his father’s retirement in 1891. Dr. Edward Rawson practiced medicine in Strawberry at the Opera House until May 7, 1925, before it burned. He served as a doctor until 1927 when he passed away. On display is the original doctor’s chair, pictures of Dr. Edward Rawson and his wife, Gertrude, as well as both Dr. Clark’s and Dr. Edward’s medical school diplomas.

