The Wilder Memorial Museum includes a strong medical exhibit of doctors who served our community. The exhibit features items from several of the physicians that lived and served in Strawberry Point and surrounding area.
Dr. Clark H. Rawson was the town doctor from 1856 to 1891. His son, Dr. Edward Rawson, became the area physician upon his father’s retirement in 1891. Dr. Edward Rawson practiced medicine in Strawberry at the Opera House until May 7, 1925, before it burned. He served as a doctor until 1927 when he passed away. On display is the original doctor’s chair, pictures of Dr. Edward Rawson and his wife, Gertrude, as well as both Dr. Clark’s and Dr. Edward’s medical school diplomas.
Dr. Fred H. Howard was a practicing physician in Strawberry Point from 1885 to 1945, 60 years. Items relating to Dr. Howard included in our display are his portrait, several pictures of his horse and buggy transportation, wooden doctor’s table with leather pillow, along with a medical cabinet with related artifacts.
Dr. H.M. Andersen came to our community and served from 1936-1979. His portrait , as well as the newspaper article, and pictures for the celebration of his 40 plus years of service are prominent. Many of us can share notes and descriptions of Dr. Andersen’s excellent medical care and expertise.
We have a few stories from the earlier doctors that are very interesting. Some of them include the lengths and efforts that the doctors had to travel to attend to their patients. Many times, their healthcare and expertise worked without the use of electricity, batteries, and automobiles, what we take for granted today.
This is another area that shows comparisons from the past to now, which are incalculable in leading to the advancements in the medical world, inclusive of science and technology working hand in hand.