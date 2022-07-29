Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

A great night of Bluegrass Music provided by the Anderegg Family was enjoyed by a very appreciative audience Tuesday evening, July 26, at the Inger Park in Strawberry Point. The Wilder Memorial Museum promoted the Anderegg Bluegrass Concert, and no one was disappointed.

The museum board of directors provided guests with ice cream floats with strawberry pop for a donation. We thank everyone for coming to support the Anderegg Family and the Wilder Memorial Museum.

