A great night of Bluegrass Music provided by the Anderegg Family was enjoyed by a very appreciative audience Tuesday evening, July 26, at the Inger Park in Strawberry Point. The Wilder Memorial Museum promoted the Anderegg Bluegrass Concert, and no one was disappointed.
The museum board of directors provided guests with ice cream floats with strawberry pop for a donation. We thank everyone for coming to support the Anderegg Family and the Wilder Memorial Museum.
“Happy Childhood Memories with Barbie and My Collecting” will be presented by Jennifer Richmond, Barbie collector, at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Mission in Christ Church, 312 East Mission Street, Strawberry Point. Jen is a very knowledgeable collector, (and not just Barbies). You don’t have to be a Barbie lover to enjoy Jen’s program. It will be a very interesting presentation for all doll lovers, not just Barbie lovers.
This week I gave a tour to visitors who associated the Wilder Memorial Museum with the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museums. They were surprised that there was not a connection to Laura Ingalls Wilder and were very complimentary and impressed about our Wilder Memorial Museum.
The Wilder Memorial Museum is open Tuesdays-Thursdays, 1-4 p.m.; Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday, Sept. 3.