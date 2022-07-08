The Wilder Memorial Museum is sponsoring the Anderegg Family Bluegrass Concert at Inger Park in Strawberry Point, Tuesday, July 26, at 6 p.m. There is easy parking and accessibility to Inger Park which is tucked into the main city block just south of Strawberry Foods Grocery Store and the post office.
The Anderegg Family makes their home in northeast Iowa near the small town of Ryan. They have had many local ties to Strawberry Point since their mom, Susan, grew up just east of town, the daughter of Nolan and Marie Knight.
The family developed a love for bluegrass music after attending several festivals when the kids were little. They play bluegrass and gospel along with some old time classic country music. The band consists of Evan on guitar, Graham on banjo, Nathan on mandolin and bass, Jillian on fiddle, with parents Kipp on resophonic guitar and Susan on bass.
Over Memorial Day weekend the family band traveled to Branson where the siblings were involved in the KSMU Youth in Bluegrass Band Contest at Silver Dollar City. They were honored to be in this national contest with other youth from as far as North Carolina to California. The Anderegg Family took second place in the contest.
They enjoy playing for churches, care facilities, town celebrations, private events, opera houses, and festivals.