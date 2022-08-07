Recently, Fred and Sue enjoyed a tour of the Wilder Memorial Museum and wrote, “Very nice and well organized museum. It brought back many memories.”
This great compliment shares exactly what we want people to know. The past meets the present and leads to the future!
We work to make the most of the displays, and we learn more about history through the personal stories of our guests’ lives as they tour than what you can derive from “book learning.”
Everyone is welcome to join us for “Happy Childhood Memories with Barbie” by Jennifer Richmond.
Jennifer will share her Barbie knowledge and collection experiences Sunday, Aug. 14, at 1:30 p.m. at the Mission in Christ Church, 312 E. Mission Street in Strawberry Point.
There is no charge for the program.
Barbie was originally known as “Bild Lillie” in Germany and brought to the United States by Ruth Handler, an American businesswoman, in 1954.
Ruth named the doll “Barbie” for her daughter. The Mattell Toy Company turned Barbie into an enormous success and the rest is history.
Come and take a museum tour and register in the drawing for the adorable “Kissing Cousin” dolls. They are very special and may perhaps bring back some memories you might have of your closest cousins.