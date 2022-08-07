Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Wilder Memorial Museum

Kissing Cousins dolls to be this month’s drawing prize at the Wilder Memorial Museum.

 Courtesy of Kris Morarend

Recently, Fred and Sue enjoyed a tour of the Wilder Memorial Museum and wrote, “Very nice and well organized museum. It brought back many memories.”

This great compliment shares exactly what we want people to know. The past meets the present and leads to the future!

Tags

Trending Food Videos