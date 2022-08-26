Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Wilder Memorial Museum tour guides

Olivia “Skylar” White (left) and Megan Brase, Wilder Memorial Museum tour guides with the certificates of appreciation.

 Photo courtesy of Kris Morarend

Megan Brase and Olivia White have been our tour guides for two years in a row. I admire these teenagers who are in their senior year of high school with a lot of new avenues and dimensions ahead of them. Being tour guides for the Wilder Memorial Museum opened their minds to the early years of Strawberry Point with fast forward to today. They have learned from our guests who shared their experiences with them also. We sincerely appreciate Megan and Olivia.

What’s next? Our 2022 museum season is winding down. This year our museum schedule has been Tuesdays-Thursdays, 1-4 p.m.; Fridays-Saturdays, 10-4 p.m. The schedule will continue thru September 3. In September and October, the museum will be open 10-4 pm on Saturdays and by special arrangement with a phone call to the museum 563-933-4615; or Kris at 563-419-5329.

