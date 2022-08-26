Megan Brase and Olivia White have been our tour guides for two years in a row. I admire these teenagers who are in their senior year of high school with a lot of new avenues and dimensions ahead of them. Being tour guides for the Wilder Memorial Museum opened their minds to the early years of Strawberry Point with fast forward to today. They have learned from our guests who shared their experiences with them also. We sincerely appreciate Megan and Olivia.
What’s next? Our 2022 museum season is winding down. This year our museum schedule has been Tuesdays-Thursdays, 1-4 p.m.; Fridays-Saturdays, 10-4 p.m. The schedule will continue thru September 3. In September and October, the museum will be open 10-4 pm on Saturdays and by special arrangement with a phone call to the museum 563-933-4615; or Kris at 563-419-5329.
Many people enjoyed The Lenox College Radio Theatre Players when they performed at the Franklin Hotel for the Wilder Memorial Museum in 2019.
The Wilder Memorial Museum will host the Lenox College Radio Theatre Players again at the Franklin Hotel Saturday, October 1, beginning with supper at 6 pm, followed by performance of 3 Old Time Radio Shows: “Fibber McGee and the Abandoned Jalopy;” “Ellery Queen: Circus Train Mystery;” and “Easy Aces: Jane Goes to the Psychiatrist”. Tickets will be $30 in advance and $35 at the door.
Recent museum visitors, Wendy and Alan, wrote: “We found a hidden gem when we walked through the museum’s doors. Amazing displays and the history of all the items! Well worth a visit. And many items that bring to our memory our growing up years.”
Thank you, Wendy and Alan. This is terrific encouragement!