Saturday, Oct. 30, was a terrific-day-before-Halloween! Olivia White and I treated 198 Trick or Treaters with great costumes. Parents and friends also took advantage of the dress-up-day with their kids and everyone loved it.
The Wilder Memorial Museum is closed for the season. Now we will work on projects for the 2022 season. Persons can still call me at 563-419-5329 to schedule a tour for family and friends who are here after our official season, if you pardon our possible mess.
My next article will share highlights of our Saturday, Nov. 6 evening, at the Franklin Hotel with supporters, for supper and great entertainment by the Dubuque Music Men. Your personal interest and support to the Wilder Memorial Museum is invaluable. It is the reason we exist from the very beginning with the Baldridge Sisters and their doll collection, as a starting point, and the Strawberry Point Historical Society.
Periodically, I share stories, pictures, and snippets of events and artifacts that come to us. Truthfully, the museum is more than just things on display; it’s what causes them to be at the museum from their beginnings, discoveries, owners, your families and friends, and talented people who value and remember the museum with contributions.
Our annual fundraising letter has been mailed. This is the annual fundraising for the coming 2022 season, not 2021. That wording on the donation page was an error on my part. Your gifts are tax deductible because we are a 501c3 entity. They will be put to good use for 2022. Our sincere thanks to everyone for your contributions and support.