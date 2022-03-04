You are invited Sunday, March 13, at 1:30 p.m. to the Wilder Memorial Museum’s first program for 2022. We will be traveling to Ireland with first class, all-expense paid accommodations at the United Methodist Church in Strawberry Point with Jack and Patti Dillon, Strawberry Point, as our tour guides. Jack and Patti will share their love of Ireland and great experiences from their travels. This is a superb opportunity to “travel and learn” at no charge.
The dolls that Blanche Baldridge and Gladys Kenneally collected and donated to the Wilder Memorial Museum are made of a variety of materials such as wood, felt, pewter, wax, and papier-mâché to name some of the materials.
Does papier-mâché surprise you? What do you think of regarding papier-mâché? I think of blowing up a large balloon and wrapping it with strips of paper soaked in pasty liquid and then allowed to dry and harden. I also envision Mexican piñatas filled with candy, which are hung up high and swung at, by person(s) (who are blindfolded), with a bat to break open. Then everyone rushes in to grab the treats that spill out!
Our papier-mâché dolls date to the 1850’s and are from the United States, Germany, and Europe. The dolls are handmade, and hand painted. Think of the talent and skill that went into creating these unique dolls. We have a small papier-mâché black boy and girl sitting on a bench that show the very fine craftsmanship. Eventually, a process was developed to mass produce papier-mâché dolls, which were made up until the 1930’s. This is just a part the evolution of dolls.
I hope that you will take the time to come to the Wilder Memorial Museum this year and take in the amazing displays of our/your heritage, whether it be dolls, doll houses, pioneer, artwork, or carvings, just to name a few displays. It’s amazing that Strawberry Point is the home of this significant treasure!