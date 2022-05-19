By Kris Morarend, Director
563-419-5329
We are doing something new at the opening of the Wilder Memorial Museum. When visitors come to the museum during opening days, May 27, 28, 29, 30, they will have the opportunity to win a brand new dollhouse to assemble and furnishings to go with it. There is no special fee to enter, only the admission fee to the museum which is: adults — $7; students 13-18 — $5; students 7-12 — $3; Preschool – Free; Groups of 10 or more $6 each; AAA with card $6.
Persons must provide their name, address, email, and phone number. What a deal! The dollhouse and furnishings are new and are not just cardboard assembled. They are made with terrific detail like your own home furnishings!
Museum hours: May 27, 28 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; May 29-30 – 1-4 p.m. After the Memorial Day holiday, the museum will be open Tuesday-Thursday – 1-4 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Sundays and Mondays unless special arrangements are made by calling 563-933-4615 or 563-419-5329.
Take advantage of a first-class tour of a fantastic museum close to home, cheaper than a movie and meal out, with precious gas money saved.