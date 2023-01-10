Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Engaging in hobbies is important for older adults. While winter can be a difficult time to keep up with outdoor activities, staying active, indoor or outdoor, is vital. A Baylor College of Medicine geriatrician explains the significance of hobbies for older adults and retirees.

“It’s important to get outside as much as possible, whether it’s temperate or even if it’s colder, as long as it’s safe to do so,” said Dr. Angela Catic, associate professor in the Roy M. and Phyllis Gough Huffington Center on Aging at Baylor. “If it’s cold, bundling up and getting outside is good for your spirit and good for you physically.”

