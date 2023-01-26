We are well in to 2023 and having a lesser amount of snow this year, so far, is helpful but, beware of the hidden danger of ice that is often disguised as frost or under a light covering of snow. Your unexpected slip -trip down is almost guaranteed especially if you have your arms full and are carrying a cup of hot tea! Extra traction with wearing slip on webs or snow boots is advisable from one who should have used them.
When driving horses in the winter, the horseshoes would often have extra layers of steel welded in places to help the horses have better traction when working and getting around in general. There would be specific types of horseshoes used in order to deal with tough areas just the way heavy chains and studded snow tires are put on vehicles and equipment. Now with progressing to four wheel/all-wheel drive one can simply press the “snow” button in a vehicle to pull down to a lower gear.