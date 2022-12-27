As temperatures drop, the need for blood goes up. Winter weather, the holiday season, flu season and busy schedules all have an impact on blood donations and blood supply.
LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up a sleeve and give blood donation a try as soon as possible.
Automobile accidents can require up to 50 red blood cell units and cancer patients are the number one recipient of all blood products. One hundred percent of the blood products needed by local community hospitals comes from LifeServe blood donors.
Make an appointment at an upcoming blood drive nearby. Appointments are encouraged.
An Oelwein community blood drive will be held Thursday, Jan. 12, from 12:30-5 p.m. at Sacred Heart Parish Center, 600 First Ave. SW. A blood donation appointment can be scheduled online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800.287.4903.