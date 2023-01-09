As temperatures drop, the need for blood seems to go up. Winter weather, flu season and busy schedules all have an impact on blood donations and blood supply.
LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up a sleeve and give blood donation a try as soon as possible.
Automobile accidents can require up to 50 red blood cell units and cancer patients are the number one recipient of all blood products. One hundred percent of the blood products needed by local community hospitals come from LifeServe blood donors.
Make an appointment at an upcoming neighborhood blood drive near you. Appointments are encouraged.
The communities of Elgin, Clermont and Wadena will host a blood drive on Wednesday Feb. 1, from 12:30-5:30 p.m. at the Elgin American Legion Hall, 308 Mill Ave.