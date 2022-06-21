MAYNARD — West Central Senior Citizens enjoyed an afternoon of 500 and socializing on Tuesday, June 21, at the Maynard Community Hall.
In cards, high scores went to Florence Wireman and Larry Torson. Gordon Kelly provided refreshments.
The next get together will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at the Maynard Community Hall. Larry Torson will be the host.
All area seniors who enjoy playing 500 are welcome to join in an afternoon of card playing and socializing. The get togethers are held each Tuesday at 1 p.m. Persons are not obligated to attend every week, just come when you can.