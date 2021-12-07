MAYNARD — West Central Senior Citizens met Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 7, for the weekly get-together of card playing and socializing.
High scores in 500 were earned by Florence Wireman and Kathryn Cannell.
Garnet McKibbin was the hostess and provided refreshments for the group.
The get-togethers will conclude for the year with the last gathering at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 in the Maynard Community Hall. Those planning to attend should note the change of day to Thursday, instead of Tuesday, to coincide with the West Central holiday meal.
Reservations for senior citizens who wish to have a West Central holiday meal on Thursday, Dec. 16, must be made by Thursday, Dec. 9 (today). Dine-in, pick up or delivery meals will be available. The meal will be served at 11:30 a.m. in the school cafeteria, Dec. 16, with entertainment at 12:15. Call reservations to 563-637-2283.
This will be the final get-together until April 5, 2022.