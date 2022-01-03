The West Union Area Retired School Personnel Educational Fund, Inc. will be awarding the Dr. Louise P. Herring Scholarship to high school seniors who plan to further their education at college following H.S. graduation.
Scholarships vary from year to year. The WU-IRSPA likes to give multiple scholarships in the range of $500 or more to each recipient. The recipient(s) will receive a letter of notification by May 1, 2022.
Applicants must meet each of the following criteria:
be a Fayette County resident.
be a public high school student.
have a cumulative grade-point average of 2.5 or above.
provide a personal letter, a resume, and a confirmation letter signed by your HS Guidance Counselor, OR a transcript that confirms your cumulative HS grade-point average.
may not be related as a child to any member of the West Union Area Iowa Retired School Personnel Association.
must apply by the postmark deadline — MARCH 1, 2022.
Applicants can apply by fulfilling the following application steps:
1. Type a personal one page letter of self-introduction to Gay Bowden, WU-IRSPA President, to help us better know YOU as your faculty and friends know you.
Include the following:
b. name the educational institution you plan to attend after H.S. graduation.
c. state your planned field of study and why you have chosen that field.
d. tell of that which you feel might help us view you as a worthy recipient.
e. provide your telephone number, and e-mail contact information.
Optional: provide one or two references; name, address, email, and telephone number.
2. Include a resume of high school activities, your involvement in any community activities, and honors or awards you have received.
3. Include a confirmation letter signed by your HS Guidance Counselor, OR a transcript that confirms your cumulative HS grade-point average and ACT scores.
Applications should be mailed to:
Gay Bowden, President WU-IRSPA
110 Carpenter Street
West Union, IA 52175