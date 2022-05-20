Fayette County Youth Outreach Educator Cody Emery is getting ready to start up his summer camps for 2022, beginning with a series of BBQ camps, BBQ-Beef and BBQ-Pork. There are several spots to fill for the two BBQ camps, with registration due Monday, May 23.
These and all the summer camps are open to all youth, not just 4-H members. They are targeted for the grade the youth would have just finish for the 2021-2022 academic school year.
BBQ Beef – (4-5 grade) This program will introduce participants to charcoal grilling methods. Youth will explore meat science topics of beef, food labeling, and cookery. Participants also will learn food safety and techniques for creating the perfect burger. Each participant will be able to create their own recipe and practice grilling burgers. Limited to 20 youth. Camp Date is Tuesday, May 31, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
BBQ Pork – (4-5 grade) This program will introduce participants to grilling methods, including cooking with gas and charcoal. Youth will explore various meat cuts and how cooking temperatures and the composition of the meat can affect the barbecuing process. Participants will learn how to incorporate meat into a healthy diet, food safety and techniques such as using rubs, marinades, and seasonings. Limited to 20 youth. Camp Date is Friday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To register for summer day camps please go to https://www.extension.iastate.edu/fayette/
1. Hover over the tab “4-H & Youth”
2. Select/click on “Summer Programs”
3. Scroll to the bottom till you find “2022 Day Camp Schedule & Registration”
4. Find the camp and click on the GREEN Register button
5. This will take you to 4-H Online, then you can follow the options below.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact us at 563-425-3331