Youth enjoy a 4-H summer adventure trip

Sixteen intermediate 4-H members from Clayton and Fayette counties enjoyed a summer adventure trip to Sioux City and LeMars in northwest Iowa on June 6 and 7. The trip was coordinated by Tammy Muller, Clayton County Youth Coordinator and Emily Martins, Buchanan County Youth Coordinator.
The trip started with a stop at the World’s Largest Popcorn Ball in Sac City. They then traveled to Sioux City to the Palmer Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe & Museum and the Jolly Time Popcorn Museum. The next adventure was 18 holes of miniature golf. The evening was spent enjoying the swimming pool at the motel.
Tuesday morning started off with a trip to the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, where the youth learned about the 1804-1805 Lewis & Clark’s expedition. At the Center the expedition comes to life in exhibits that use interactive devices, including animatronic mannequins, computers, flip books, stamping stations, text-and-graphic panels, lift-and-drop panels, hand-painted murals, a brass-rubbing station, and reproductions of military equipment.
The next stop was the Well’s Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor in LeMars. The group toured the ice cream parlor and enjoyed the exhibits about Well’s history and how the ice cream is made. The highlight of the stop was eating the ice cream.
The next adventure was a stop at the Grotto of Redemption in West Bend. The Grotto is considered the world’s most complete man-made collection of minerals, fossils, shells, and petrification in one place.
Participants from Clayton County were Abigail Schilling, Colesburg; Ashley Schilling, Colesburg; Bradley Schroeder, Guttenberg; Crystal Goodrich, St. Olaf; Rachael Keehner, Monona; Cora Keehner, Monona: Maxwell Schantz, Strawberry Point. Fayette County participants were Clara Bilden, Clermont; Andrew Kovarik, Hawkeye; Bryce Steffens, Postville; Sam Sass, Elgin; Brody Grove, Fayette; Damien Scott, Arlington; Emmaliyah Rohde, Fayette; Jenna Bahe, Stanley; and June Bahe, Stanley. Chaperones were Neil and Julie Lansing from Fayette County, Emily Martins, Buchanan CYC and Tammy Muller, Clayton CYC.
For more information about the 4-H program, contact ISU Extension and Outreach Fayette County Office at 563-425-3331.