When the rock chords in “Carol of the Bells” began to sound, the lights “onstage” began to change more rapidly.
The “stage” was the floor of the Oelwein High School band room — a taped-off area decked out with fiber optic Christmas trees and a drum set.
“A small group” of Cory McBride’s Oelwein Husky Productions students answered questions to help him program the third annual Holiday Light Extravaganza, an indoor holiday light show synchronized to music.
“I’d ask them questions, what we should do next. It was a learning process,” McBride said. “It gets into the artistic process, how you can enhance what you’re hearing, but visually.”
Software is used to synchronize the lights to the music, said McBride, who also teaches band and music composition at the high school.
“Every light has different parameters, what it’s able to do. We use that to create a bigger picture, what we’re looking for,” he said.
If not programming, they are learning some concepts of it, at least.
“The hope is, this is another step to get them to understand how we would program this kind of thing, to get it to work together,” McBride said. “So as we put them more in the driver’s seat, they’re more familiar with how things work, the layout and how to go about it.”
“This came about as a result of the COVID year where there were no concerts — nothing to do for 2020 — so we wanted to put out something that puts a smile on people’s faces.” Its popularity has been growing with more than 200 people having attended eight scheduled light shows for students and staff, and one for the community, on Monday.
“More students and staff come every year,” McBride said.
Husky Productions is an elective class that meets during the day, but he said, “much of our learning is done outside of school time at real-world events like concerts, dances, et cetera.”
McBride congratulated the students leaders without singling anyone out.
“We have some really good leaders who really help out the new people,” he said.