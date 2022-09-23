Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Lima Leaf Day, held annually at the Lima Church, 16550 Heron Road, Fayette, will be Sunday, Oct. 2.

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with seating inside the church and outside. The menu is pork loin sandwiches, maid rites, hot dogs, coleslaw, baked beans, homemade pie and ice cream.

