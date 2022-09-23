The Lima Leaf Day, held annually at the Lima Church, 16550 Heron Road, Fayette, will be Sunday, Oct. 2.
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with seating inside the church and outside. The menu is pork loin sandwiches, maid rites, hot dogs, coleslaw, baked beans, homemade pie and ice cream.
The raffle quilt — made and donated by Deb Watson — will be on display, with tickets $1 each or six for $5. The winning ticket will be drawn at 2 p.m. Persons need not be present to win.
Activities for the day include outdoor vendors, cake walk, barrel train rides, children’s games, fun for the whole family. The meal and outside games benefit the cemetery. The quilt raffle and silent auction benefit the Lima Church building, now celebrating its 140th year.
Clayton Schaefer’s Eagle Scout project — of a bald eagle statue on top of a tall stump overlooking the Lima Valley — can be seen as a landmark near the cemetery gates, on Fox Road. Directions to the Lima Church from Downs Produce stand on Highway 150 (Lincoln Road): Turn east onto Ivy Road, follow for 5 miles through Volga River Recreation Area to Heron Road, turn left to the Lima Church, while enjoying the beautiful fall scenery.