June 9, 1953 — April 12, 2022
Linda E. White, 68, of Maynard, died Sunday evening, April 17, 2022, at Hillcrest Home in Sumner after a courageous battle with cancer.
Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23 at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Maynard with Rev. Dennis Frank officiating.
Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 22 and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home in Maynard.
Private Family Inurnment: Will be at a later date in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks are suggested at the visitation and service.
Linda Elizabeth Gletty was born June 9, 1953, in Waterloo, the daughter of Floyd Ira and Arlene Ferne (Michelsen) Gletty. She graduated from Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville and later graduated from Cosmetology School. Linda married Robert Arlin White and they later divorced. This union was blessed with two children, Bobbie and Wes. Linda was employed for many years as a cosmetologist at JCPenney and later at Humach. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping, crafts, dirt track racing, golf cart rides around Maynard, spending time with her family, and most of all her grandchildren.
Linda is survived by her children: Bobbie Hepker of Maynard and Wes (Tabatha) White of Denton, Texas; six grandchildren: Alanna, Raeleigh, Karlie, Piper, Kenidee and Dayton Hepker; brother-in-law: Glen “Bud” Clay of South Bend, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and three siblings: Wanda Clay, Alice Wagner and Larry Gletty.