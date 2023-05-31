June 1, 1939 – May 30, 2023
WINTHROP — Linda G. Mayner, 83, of Winthrop, died peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday afternoon, May 30, 2023, at the Region Medical Center in Manchester.
Linda Gayle Faught was born June 1, 1939, in Brookfield, Missouri, to Ferdinand Odell and Leora O. (England) Faught. The family moved. She graduated with the Quincy, Illinois High School Class of 1956. Linda was married to Alfred Emory Mayner on March 4, 1956, in Quincy.
Their children are Alexa Mayner (Mark Hunt) of Hillsboro Beach, Florida; Crystal Mayner (Ed Dinger) of Las Cruces, New Mexico; Cara Mayner (Shawn Keating) of Winthrop; Matthew Mayner of Independence; and Donald Mayner, who died April 16, 1976.
A.E. served our country, attended medical school in Iowa City, and in 1965, the family was recruited by the town of Winthrop to start the Winthrop Medical Clinic.
Linda and A.E. worked together at the medical clinic until 1984; A.E. died Jan. 29, 1984. Linda then worked at ABCM Corp. from 1984 until her retirement. She served on the East Buchanan School Board and was inducted into the Independence Bowling Hall of Fame in 2008.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Church of Christ United, Winthrop, with the Rev. Vicki Engelmann, pastor, officiating. Visiting with the family is scheduled from noon to 1:45 p.m. on Friday at the church.
A private family graveside service will be held at Fremont Cemetery in Winthrop.
Memorial contributions will be added to the A.E. Mayner East Buchanan Scholarship Memorial Fund.
Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home, Winthrop, is assisting the family.
An online obituary is at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.