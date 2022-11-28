The Oelwein Lions Club had their annual Peace Poster contest. This contest was an opportunity for the Lions Club to work with the youth to promote peace, tolerance, and international understanding.
The contest encourages young people, ages 11 to 13, to think about peace, creatively express what it means to them and share their unique visions with the world. The sixth grade was invited to participate.
The Lions Club thanks the Oelwein Middle School and the Art teacher, Katie Duncan, for their support and help. We would like to also thank the students that participated.
The winners were: First place — Jade Ritze, second place — Holly Lickiss, third place — Ella Davis.
Special mention: Nichole Balver and Kailynn Kisner
The Oelwein winner, Jade Ritze , will have her poster sent to the District level. Her parents are Laura and Robert Ritze.