Peace Poster winners

Pictured in back are Lions Mark Levin and Steve Bradley with Middle School Art Instructor Katie Duncan. In front from left are Jade Ritze, Holly Lickiss, Nichole Balver, Kailynn Kisner, and Ella Davis.

 Courtesy photo

The Oelwein Lions Club had their annual Peace Poster contest. This contest was an opportunity for the Lions Club to work with the youth to promote peace, tolerance, and international understanding.

The contest encourages young people, ages 11 to 13, to think about peace, creatively express what it means to them and share their unique visions with the world. The sixth grade was invited to participate.

