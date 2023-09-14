Oelwein Lions welcomed Jamie Jacobs, Wings Park Elementary principal, and Jayme Hurley, Oelwein Middle School principal, as guests at their meeting on Monday, Sept. 11.
The Oelwein principals shared how well the year is going along with their previous experience as teachers and administrators.
Jacobs has two years administrative experience at Oelwein High along with teaching experience at Wapsie Valley and Waterloo.
Hurley and his wife, the former Rachel Harper, are both graduates of Oelwein. Hurley has previous teaching experience in Oelwein and most recently as an elementary principal in the Wapsie Valley district.
The Lions honored one of their own, current President Duane Olsen, with the Warren Coleman Honorary Award. This award is given in honor of a late Lion which awards leadership and dedication to the Lions motto, “We Serve.” Duane has been a member of the club for seven years actively serving in all areas of the club.
Lions will be out with their white canes on Sept. 29 and 30, this being their big fundraising event of the year. Watch for them at the grocery stores and filling stations. After that comes Hoot on Halloween for the area youth. Oelwein Lions continue to
serve our community and the world.