Oelwein Lions tackled a large project Tuesday, July 12, as they took to the streets in the downtown for some serious weeding of flowerbeds. Working in two shifts, 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., members handled a lot of weed removal among the daylilies and left the beds looking much better for the effort.
Always looking for ways to help in the community, the Oelwein Lions live by their motto To Serve. They regularly work with Parks Superintendent Josh Johnson and his crew, as well as with RISE residents, who enjoy being part of activities in the community.
“This was a group effort,” said Lion Steve Bradley. “We were helped and give credit to Josh and his crew, and RISE clients. A lot of weeds are history, thanks to their help.”
The Oelwein Lions also maintain a greenspace south of the Goodwill on South Frederick and can be seen picking up refuse during planned cleanup projects. Their community garden on the city’s west side offers free garden space to anyone wanting to grow fresh food and members support other local events, volunteering at the Oelwein Celebration, Halloween Hoot, and more.
Anytime you see the gold and purple vests, you see Lions serving their community.