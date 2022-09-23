Oelwein Lions Club will conduct its annual White Cane Days next weekend, Sept. 30, and Oct. 1.
Lions members will be located at four local businesses where donations will be accepted for this fundraiser that supports eyesight projects, for which Lions Club is known.
Participating businesses are Kwik Star and Casey’s, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Fareway and Dollar Fresh, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.
Oelwein Lions will be present with their white canes with red band raising funds to help support their eyeglasses recycling project, which has been an ongoing success for several years. To-date, Oelwein Lions have surpassed the 180,000-mark in recycling used eyeglasses and sharing them with underserved countries around the world, helping more people gain better eyesight.
Lions also support the Leader Dog program in which they fully fund the two weeks training of blind persons with a specially trained leader dog. This program comes to the Lions of Iowa through Leader Dogs for the Blind in Rochester, Minnesota. There are several leader dogs from this program living and assisting blind persons become more independent in northeast Iowa.
People have asked how white canes came about as the symbol for the blind. The symbol is 100 years old, originating in Bristol, England, where a photographer was blinded following an accident in 1921. Because he felt uncomfortable walking around traffic, he had his walking stick painted white for more visibility. The practice also gained notice in the U.S. and in 1930, the president of the Peoria Lions Club introduced the idea of a white cane with a red band as a means of assisting the blind in independent mobility.
Today white cane laws are on the books of every state in the country and beyond, providing persons who are blind to have a legal status in traffic. It is now a universal symbol that acknowledges the holder of a white cane is blind, and at the same time denotes independence, confidence, and skills of the persons using it.
Persons are reminded how far a single contribution to White Cane Days can go in helping those with sight challenges.